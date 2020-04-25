The fund provides grants to community and voluntary groups, parish councils, local businesses and charities which are providing support during the coronavirus pandemic.

After being launched by Devon County Council, North Devon and Torridge district councils are among those that have all contributed to jointly fund projects.

There have been 19 successful applications from North Devon and Torridge in the last two weeks which have been jointly funded by the district councils.

Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for communities, urged projects that could benefit from support to come forward.

He said: “It’s good to hear that our fund is helping to support such a wide range of community initiatives across the county. I would strongly encourage projects that need additional support to put in an application.

“Now more than ever, it is important that we keep supporting these groups so that they can continue their excellent work, reach more people within their communities and help those who are vulnerable.”

Small grants of up to £500 are available, as are larger ones of up to £5,000.

Some of the ways support is being used includes covering fuel costs, expanding food banks, delivering breakfast packs to children who would usually attend breakfast clubs and subscriptions to apps that promote calm and reduce stress.

Councillor Ken James, leader of Torridge District Council, said: “Very early on in this crisis Torridge councillors took the decision that the support of the vulnerable would be one of our top priorities. It was also clear that Parish Councils and Community groups would have a big part to play in all of this.

“I am really pleased that so many have applied and that the money is being distributed to so many worthy endeavours to help people through this crisis. Hopefully this news will prompt further applications and initiatives.”

North Devon Council leader Councillor David Worden added: “We’ve been blown away by the community volunteering efforts during this pandemic and I’m delighted that we are now able to offer this financial help to them in partnership with Devon County Council in order to support them in the brilliant job they are doing out there for our most vulnerable residents in North Devon.”

Find more information about the fund on the Devon County Council website.