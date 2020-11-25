The patient died on Monday, November 23 according to figures released by NHS England on Wednesday (November 25)

It was one of four deaths confirmed in Devon on Wednesday, with Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Derriford Hospital and Torbay Hospital each recording one death.

A total of 31 patients who have tested positive for the virus have died at the hospital in Barnstaple, with seven confirmed during November, and 10 since October 17.

NHS data shows 17 people who have tested positive for the virus are occupying beds at North Devon District Hospital as of November 17, with seven occupying mechanical ventilation beds.

However, not all patients included in the figures were necessarily admitted for Covid-19.

A total of 177 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across North Devon and Torridge in the seven days up to November 19.

There have been 118 cases in North Devon and 59 in Torridge.