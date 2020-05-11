The Government has expanded its Covid-19 case tracker to include lower tier local authorities.

It shows that as of May 9, there have been 83 confirmed cases in North Devon and 36 in Torridge, bringing the total across the two districts to 119.

The two districts’ rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people are also among the lowest in the country.

The rate in North Devon stands at 86.4, while Torridge’s rate of 52.8 is the third lowest, with only Hastings (47.4) and Mendip (44.4) lower.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Devon County Council administrative area stands at 775, at a rate of 97.4.

There have been 163 cases in Exeter, 134 in East Devon, 143 in Teignbridge, 78 in South Hams, 85 in Mid Devon and 53 in West Devon.