Coveted Muddy Stiletto award for Bideford's Josie's Interiors

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:00 AM August 3, 2021   
James Webster outside Josie's Interiors in Cooper Street.

A Bideford homeware store is celebrating this week after winning a coveted Muddy Stiletto award. 

Josie’s Interiors, based in Cooper Street with a new store at Affinity Devon, won ‘The Best Interiors Store’ at Devon’s Muddy Stilettos Awards, held on Thursday, July 29. 

Josie’s Interiors, a self-described ‘quirky’ independent homeware brand offering ‘something a little different’ is also the latest addition to the Affinity Devon line-up and opened its doors at the shopping centre on Friday, July 23. 

'We put a lot of effort into keeping up with the latest trends, and creating 'inspiration zones to b

'We put a lot of effort into keeping up with the latest trends, and creating ‘inspiration zones to bring these trends to life.' Picture: Josie's Interiors - Credit: Archant

James Webster, Director at Josie’s Interiors, took to social media after the award was announced, he said: “So overwhelmed to see that we won ‘The Best Interiors Store’ in Devon today! This award means so much as it is completely based in public votes. So, a huge thank you to each and every one of you that voted for us. It means the world and made me ugly cry! 

“We are also very excited to let you all know we are currently a finalist for a national award too! We are in the top 5 for ‘The Best Homeware & Lifestyle store’ in the entire UK! 

“It’s going to be an amazing year for us here at team Josie's️. A huge congratulations to all the other businesses in Devon who have won their categories today, and all those who were nominated.” 

North Devon News
Bideford News

