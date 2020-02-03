The Cove Boutique in Barnstaple. Picture: Google The Cove Boutique in Barnstaple. Picture: Google

The break-in at The Cove Boutique in Tuly Street happened between 5pm on Saturday, February 1, and 10am the following day.

Burglars entered by smashing the window on the shop's front door before taking items amounting to £1,000, including the till system, cash and clothing.

Charity collection tins for Dogs Trust and Parkinson's UK were also snatched.

In a post from the vintage clothing shop on Facebook, owner Chay West said: "To say I'm feeling very angry, violated and heartbroken is an understatement.

Damage at The Cove Boutique after the break-in. Picture: Chay West Damage at The Cove Boutique after the break-in. Picture: Chay West

"Not only did they take well over a thousand pounds worth of stock and all of my till system, the scumbags took both of my charity collection pots I had in the shop for fundraising too, both very personal charities to me and my family."

Mr West, who opened the shop in 2014, told the Gazette he found out about the break-in on Sunday morning and rode straight down to the shop.

After reporting the break-in at the nearby police station, he and officers entered to assess the damage.

Among the clothing taken were hoodies and tracksuit tops exclusive to the shop, featuring its distinctive logo.

Damage at The Cove Boutique after the break-in. Picture: Chay West Damage at The Cove Boutique after the break-in. Picture: Chay West

"We found that they had not only taken the till system - an iPad and till drawer contents - but they had taken a considerable amount of clothing," said Mr West.

"The clothing taken was of my own exclusive in shop brand, which features my logo on each item so I'm not sure the person who took them realised that this is the only place you can buy them anywhere, so it will be very noticeable if someone has one.

"Worst of all though, they took two collection pots I had on my front desk for both the Dogs Trust and Parkinson's UK.

"Both of these are very personal charities to me and my family and we have been collecting over the years for them."

Some of the items stolen from The Cove Boutique. Pictures: Chay West Some of the items stolen from The Cove Boutique. Pictures: Chay West

Police have launched an investigation following the break in.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is asked to get in touch via 101, quoting the crime reference CR/009673/20.