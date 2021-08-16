News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Courts hold minute's silence to honour Plymouth shooting victims

Court Reporter

Published: 11:56 AM August 16, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

Courts in Devon have observed a one minute silence in honour of the victims of the Plymouth shootings today (August 16).

The juries in two trials were asked to return to their retiring rooms shortly before 11am so they could observe the silence.

Both courts rose for a short time so the Judges and advocates could also mark the event in private.

Judge Timothy Rose, who is presiding over the trial of former Exmouth mayor John Humphreys, told the jury that the silence is being held throughout the county of Devon.

He said: “The court has been directed to observe a minute’s silence at 11am to reflect the loss of life in Plymouth, so I will adjourn at about 10.58 am.”

