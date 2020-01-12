Police have urged people to alert their families and friends about the scam, which sees criminals call the victim and pretend to be a police officer or bank official.

They claim there's an issue with the victim's bank account or request their assistance with an ongoing bank or police investigation.

Common techniques used by the fraudsters include telling the victim to withdraw large sums of cash, purchase an expensive item, or provide their bank cards/details. In all cases, a 'courier' will then come and pick up the cash or items, on behalf of the police or bank. They will often come to the victim's home address.

If anyone has been a victim of fraud but is embarrassed to come forward, police have urged them to report it to give a better chance of catching the culprits.

Crimes can be reported by calling 101 or emailing 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk.

For information about blocking cold callers, visit https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/advice/your-money/fraud/courier-and-telephone-fraud/ .

Free Fraud Awareness talks are available for social groups and coffee mornings. If you would like to arrange one, call 01271 311415 or email kim.foster@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk .