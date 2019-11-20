The incident happened in Fordlands Crescent in Bideford at around 3am on Wednesday morning (November 20).

The man assaulted the occupants of the home after he was discovered inside the property.

Described as a man of slight build and short stature and wearing a grey hooded jumper, he made off with a ladies handbag.

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

DC Stryka Blackwell said: "An unknown man was discovered inside a property by the occupant in the early hours of the morning.

"The man assaulted the occupants, who are an elderly couple, before fleeing with a ladies handbag. The couple were both taken to hospital for treatment.

"The offender has been described as male and was wearing a grey hooded jumper. He was of a slight build and of a short stature. We are asking anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police quoting the crime reference number CR/104632/19.