News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

County council leader re-elected as voice for South West

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:54 PM July 26, 2021    Updated: 2:02 PM July 26, 2021
Cllr John Hart, leader of Devon County Council

Cllr John Hart, leader of Devon County Council - Credit: Daniel Clark

Devon County Council leader John Hart has been re-elected as the voice of the South West.

He was voted in unopposed as the chairman of South West Councils for a fifth two-year term.

The organisation represents 33 county, unitary and district councils stretching from Cornwall to Gloucestershire and Wiltshire as well as police, fire and rescue services, national parks and town and parish councils.

Mr Hart said: “It’s a tremendous privilege to have been re-elected to chair South West Councils.

“This region has many issues in common, with the economic recovery from the pandemic as our most urgent task alongside support for our vulnerable residents and our vital tourism, hospitality and food and farming sectors.

You may also want to watch:

“We must also stimulate our economy by improving communications with the rest of the country, ensuring fast broadband coverage for our rural areas at an affordable price and promoting greater skills and employment for our young people.

“We need to present a united front to the Government to ensure we do not remain the poor relation when it comes to funding and that we get a fair share of cash for levelling-up.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan for 173 homes on Torrington Creamery site approved despite no affordable homes
  2. 2 Northam Murder: Carer denies killing widow Carol Hart
  3. 3 Jewellery and cash stolen in Barnstaple burglary
  1. 4 PICTURES: Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit The Burton at Bideford
  2. 5 Rosemoor transforms into Wonderland for the summer holidays
  3. 6 Northam Murder: Accused carer told police he 'loved her to bits'
  4. 7 Tesco launches ‘Buy One to Help A Child’ in North Devon
  5. 8 GPs in Devon seeing more patients face-to-face than UK average
  6. 9 Covid-19 measures in Devon care homes to continue
  7. 10 Bideford man dies after Link Road crash near South Molton
Devon News
North Devon News
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Devon Leisure Centre

Plan to replace old North Devon Leisure Centre with housing submitted

Joseph Bulmer

person
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A361: Crash involving car and lorry blocks Link Road near South Molton

Joseph Bulmer

person
Exeter Crown Court

Northam widow was found half under her bed by carer

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Holidaymaker jailed for biting policeman in Combe Martin caravan park...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon