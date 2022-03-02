A Devonshire hotel has announced it is hosting a special charity dinner and auction next month to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the National Organisation for FASD and local therapy centre, Apple Tree Farm.

On Monday, March 7, Kentisbury Grange Estate in Barnstaple will be hosting a special dining experience and auction, with all profits from the night going to both Apple Tree Farm and the National Organisation for FASD.

Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, known as FASD, refers to the range of neurodevelopmental problems caused by pre-natal exposure to alcohol, leaving children with diverse, irreversible effects which impact throughout their life including brain damage and poor growth. It is not easily recognisable, making it difficult to diagnose and provide affected individuals and families the support they need.

Head Chef Paul and his wife Alison adopted their little boy five years ago, who in 2020 was diagnosed with the disorder which has left him with emotional and physical developmental issues. The family discovered the benefits of farm therapy through Apple Tree Farm, a local smallholding providing vital outdoor farm-based therapies for children with disabilities. Part of the money raised will go towards funding a new sensory room at the farm.

Local businesses including WP Catering, Savona Food Service, The Pyne Arms, S & J Fisheries and Dart Fresh will also be supporting the event.

Wayne said: “It’s going to be a truly special evening and we can’t wait to welcome our guests for some fine dining and bidding which promises great fun. We’re so grateful to the local businesses which will be supporting us on the night through sponsorship and provision of the best culinary talent in the area to offer top class food and hospitality.

“I know the community will pull together to help us raise vital funds to support our local Apple Tree Farm which has been a crucial support hub for Paul, Alison and their son through such a difficult period, as well as being an opportunity to meet other parents going through similar challenges. It’s our way of saying thank you to the farm as well as the National Organisation for FASD, while promoting more awareness of this incurable, little-known disorder.”

The five-course menu for the dinner event will include local delicacies including Brixham Cod and Beechridge Duck, with a matched wine flight available. More information can be found on the Kentisbury Grange website. Tickets cost £100 per head and can be purchased on 01271 545008 or via email sales@kentisburygrange.com. To make a donation or pledge an item for the auction, please visit the GoFundMe page.