Northam deputy mayor Heather McCarthy and mayor John Himan. Picture: Graham Hobbs Northam deputy mayor Heather McCarthy and mayor John Himan. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Councillor John Himan had the mayoral chains handed over to him by Kenny Davis at the ceremony on Wednesday (June 5).

It's Cllr Himan's second term as mayor - his first term was in 2014. Cllr Heather McCarthy becomes deputy mayor.

Cllr Himan, who has served on Northam Town Council since 2011, said he hoped to involve Northam's new town councillors as much as possible.

"We've got a big proportion of new councillors and I think it's important that we dedicate time and effort to allow them to get up to speed," he said.

New Northam mayor John Himan with Sammy Johnson from 20 Bideford Squadron. Picture: Graham Hobbs New Northam mayor John Himan with Sammy Johnson from 20 Bideford Squadron. Picture: Graham Hobbs

"It's very difficult to get your head around what's going on sometimes, so I'll be spending a bit of time with new councillors and trying to involve them with what we have been doing and what we hope to do.

"We have a lovely place to live in, and there are very few problems that I'm aware of. People can approach us and hopefully we can resolve any problems they have."

Cllr Himan said the council will continue to move forward with amenities such as grass cutting, litter picking and maintenance. It will also be doing work at Bone Hill, which it took on responsibility for last year.