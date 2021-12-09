Council supports domestic abuse bystander training

The North Devon and Torridge CSP are also looking to train people to be able to facilitate the training themselves - Credit: NDC

Training that will empower residents to challenge behaviour and attitudes that can lead to domestic abuse and violence is being offered for free by a partnership that includes North Devon and Torridge District Councils.

Bystander Domestic Abuse training is being offered by the North Devon and Torridge Community Safety Partnership (CSP), the joint crime and disorder reduction partnership (CDRP) for the Northern Devon districts. The training aims to tackle domestic abuse through bystander intervention, with a focus on preventing sexual violence and harm to women and girls.

The CSP says that the training will equip participants with the skills to safely intervene, either at the time or later, if they witness or encounter attitudes, language or behaviour that supports violence and abuse.

Bystander training will enable participants to:

notice and be aware of the event

recognise the event or behaviour as a problem

feel responsible and motivated to act

have the necessary skills to be able to intervene safely and effectively

Local Policing Area Commander for North and West Devon; and Chair of the North Devon and Torridge Community Safety Partnership, Superintendent Toby Davies says: “Sadly, domestic violence and abuse is all too common, with one in four women and one in six men likely to have been a victim of it in their lifetime. A third of violent crime within our area is domestic-related. Domestic abuse has a devastating impact on victims, their families and the wider community.

"By friends, colleagues, family and wider members of the community not identifying and challenging unacceptable behaviours, it normalises it and leaves a minority to carry on in a violent and abusive manner.

"This Bystander Training will give members of our community an increased confidence in identifying those poor behaviours and language, and advise on how to safely intervene and challenge. I would urge residents with an interest to take advantage of this opportunity, not only to learn new skills, but also to help others in need.”

The North Devon and Torridge CSP are also looking to train people to be able to facilitate the training themselves. This will enable the CSP to sustain the approach in the long-term across the district.

Residents who are interested in participating in Bystander Domestic Abuse training should contact Donna Woolway (donna.woolway@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk) for more information. The course is free and will take place over three sessions.