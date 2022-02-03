Council's planning service second highest performing in south-west

North Devon Council says it's Planning Service is working hard to tackle the housing crisis in the district, with the team recently ranked second highest performing authority in the southwest in government performance tables.

The ratings are based on the number of applications processed between 1 October and 31 December last year within the agreed time.

The council says its planning team's high ranking is good news for residents impacted by the housing crisis in North Devon, after a recent Parliamentary Report highlighted the important role a properly resourced and efficient Planning Service can make in meeting local housing needs.

Lead Member for Economic Development and Strategic Planning Policy at North Devon Council, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, said: "It is a credit to our Planning team that they have been recognised as the second highest performing authority in the southwest in recent government tables. This is a great example of the huge amount of work being done by the council to combat the housing crisis in the area.”

North Devon Council's Planning Manager, Maria Bailey added: “It is a sad reality that too many North Devon residents currently live in expensive, unsuitable, and poor quality housing.

“Our planning officers are working hard to make a positive difference to the situation and I am extremely proud of the performance of the team as they work to increase housing supply. For their efforts to be reflected in the Government's recent performance tables is satisfying.

"New developments can bring about many positive benefits for our area, but our community can also be assured that if a development is not acceptable, planning permission can be refused."

Council leaders have established a ten point plan of action to tackle the housing crisis and full information can be found on their website www.northdevon.gov.uk

The council says these direct actions are the most appropriate and cost-effective steps they can take to improve the housing crisis in the district - and they are also lobbying government for more resources and appropriate changes in policy.