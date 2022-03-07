Council raises friendship flag in solidarity with Ukraine

The UK and Ukraine Friendship Flag has been raised today (Monday, March 7), in front of North Devon Council's offices, at Brynsworthy, to show solidarity after the invasion by forces from the Federation of Russia.

Leader of North Devon Council, councillor David Worden, said: "We are devastated to see the events taking place in Ukraine.

"Whilst we sadly cannot change what is happening in Ukraine, we can send a message of support and solidarity to the nation.

"We want the people of Ukraine, as well as everyone else impacted by this awful situation, to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers.

"I have been moved by the compassion shown by the North Devon community, who have worked hard to provide help and support for the victims; setting up drop-off centres, collecting essentials and coordinating the delivery of those must important items, to those who are desperate need."

For information and support, please visit the council's dedicated webpage.