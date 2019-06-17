North Devon's five Environmental Protection officers have received accreditation from Devon and Cornwall Police's Community Safety Accreditation Scheme. Chief constables are now able to grant people with a limited range of legal powers in order to tackle anti-social behaviour. Among those legals powers are accessing and sharing information with the police, requesting names and addresses of people, issuing fixed penalty notices and stopping and directing traffic. The main benefits include increasing uniformed presence on the streets, and reductions in local issues such as street drinking, begging and dog fouling, saving police time to deal with low-level crime and disorder and promoting partnership working and exchange of information helping to reduce crime and improve community safety. North Devon Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: