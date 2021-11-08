Council officer Alex Miles shortlisted in national awards

North Devon Council has announced that one of their officers has been shortlisted in two categories of the prestigious LGC Awards, the biggest celebration of excellence in local government.

Alex Miles, the council's Emergency Planning Officer has been recognised in the 'Outstanding Individual Contribution' and 'Rising Star' categories. She was nominated by colleagues to acknowledge her role in shaping North Devon Council's response to the Covid-19 pandemic - and numerous other emergency planning incidents - since she joined the organisation in November 2019.

After being shortlisted in the first round, Alex was interviewed by a judging panel made up of senior and influential figures within local government. She will now attend the LGC Awards ceremony in London later this week to find out if she has won.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden said: “Alex joined North Devon Council as a Graduate Emergency Planner. She has made a distinguished contribution to the organisation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, not to mention a host of other emergencies, such as the flooding in Barnstaple and the container spill on our shores, over the course of the last two years.

“She commands great respect and appreciation from the council's Senior Management Team for the expert advice she provided to them - and to critical operational areas across the council - during the height of the pandemic.

“I am very proud that Alex has been shortlisted for these awards, which present a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to all the people and organisations that have worked so hard to look after our communities through what has been a difficult time.”

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “The past year of Covid response has stretched councils and their staff to the limit, and yet still local government has innovated and provided the leadership places have so desperately needed during the pandemic.

“The LGC Awards are about recognising the most exceptional local government talent – and in this year, of all years, we can really say that those shortlisted have put in a truly heroic performance.”

The winners of the LGC Awards will be announced at a ceremony on 4 November 2021 at Grosvenor House, London.