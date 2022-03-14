Council appeals for homes to let to people in need

Torridge District Council is promoting a scheme to lease properties from private owners to provide homes for those in need.

In exchange, private sector landlords are being offered a package of support and help including financial incentives, secure rental income and hassle-free letting.

Benefits for property owners include a competitive rental income paid monthly in advance and guaranteed for the duration of the lease - even if the property is empty and no letting agent or management fees, as the Council finds a suitable tenant and manages the property.

There will be no liability for Council Tax or utilities even when the property is empty, no expense or hassle resulting from a tenant causing damage (accidental or otherwise), as the Council will arrange and pay for these repairs, a guarantee that the property will be returned to you in the same condition it was leased (excluding fair wear and tear) and guaranteed vacant possession at the end of the lease.

While all types of property are in demand, the Council are particularly keen to hear about 1 bedroom or larger 4-5-bedroom family homes.

As well as looking for landlords to lease properties from, the Council are also keen to stress their other role in helping landlords across the district to find suitable tenants, paying the deposit and rent in advance to minimise any delay for a landlord in letting a property.

Councillor Rachel Clarke – Lead Member for Homelessness and Housing Need in Torridge said: “The current housing crisis is being felt all over the country and Torridge is no exception. We have many families and individuals who desperately need homes in the local area.

“Working alongside our housing team opens up a range of benefits for landlords, including guaranteed income even if the property is empty. We are appealing to landlords in Torridge to work with us and help us keep families close, children in their local schools, and communities together. So, please contact us and see what we can offer.”

Landlord who would like to help, are being asked to visit the Council’s website at www.torridge.gov.uk/tdclandlords or email housing.options@torridge.gov.uk.