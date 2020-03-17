PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

We Costcutter Supermarkets Group Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of our Premises Licence at 2 Higher Road Fremington Devon EX31 3BG and known as Costcutter.

The application is to: extend the hours for the sale by retail or alcohol from 8:00am to 11:00pm Monday to Friday and 10:00am to 10:30am Sunday to 07.00am to 11:00am 7 days per week.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed: xxxxxx

Dated: 13.03.2020