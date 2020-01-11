Four years since the plastic bag levy came into place, the Costcutter store on Forches Avenue has accumulated the funds from the five pence carrier bag charge, along with donations from the community.

The store has been supporting Blossom Ark, which provides plants, flowers and maintenance to the estate's open green spaces, since 2016 and is now calling on the community to decide who the store's next charity will be.

Store manager Daniel Hutchinson said: "Since the plastic bag levy was introduced, we have used the funds raised through carrier bag sales to support our community. We are thrilled to have raised over £5,000 for Blossom Ark, who work really hard to keep our local area looking smart for everyone to enjoy.

"We're now on the lookout for other local worthy causes to support in 2020 and are inviting our shoppers to submit their suggestion on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CostcutterBarnstaple/ or in store."