Construction has started on the new ‘coffee pod’ at Roundswell Retail Park, which will be sited next to McDonald’s.

The national coffee chain is currently advertising for a store manager for the new store opening at the retail park.

Its opening date of the pod is currently not known but applications for the role closed on Friday.

Planning permission was first granted in May 2017 for the erection of a ‘coffee shop pod’ with outdoor seating area.

At the time of the application the occupant of the pod was not named, only that it would be a ‘well known national operator’.

Another application to build the coffee shop was again sumitted in February last year and was approved in April.

There are currently three Costa Coffee shops in town: one in the High Street, one in Station Road and the other in the new Next store at Anchorwood Bank.

Plans were also lodged in 2017 for a new development in Roundswell for St John’s Garden Centre, which, if approved, included what could become the town’s fifth Costa store, as well as an Aldi and Marston’s.

The news also comes the week after Costa submitted plans to open a new store in Bideford. There is already one outlet in Bideford, at Affinity Devon.

The Gazette has contacted Costa for more details on when the cafe will be opening.