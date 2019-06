Customers that attended the opening day on Thursday (June 13) at Roundswell Retail Park were treated to free samples, giveaways and free coffee vouchers.

The new shop employs 10 staff.

Store manager Beth Dickerson said: "We are so excited that the store is opening in Roundswell.

"All the store team have been busy training over the last month and making sure the store is ready for the big reveal.

"It's great that we are all from either the local or surrounding area, as it gives the store a real community vibe.

"We can't wait to invite the residents to use the store as a place to meet and catch up over our famous signature coffees and delicious sweet and savory sweets."

The shop is open at 7am daily, other than an 8am opening time on Sundays. It joins the Costa branches in the High Street, Station Road and Anchorwood Bank.