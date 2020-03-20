Earlier today (March 20) the Gazette spoke to the company about its decision to remain open and continue to welcome guests, despite local fears they could be spreading coronavirus to this area.

This afternoon the company said it would be closing its Golden Coast from Monday, March 23 until Friday, April 17 and its other parks at Woolacombe Bay, Twitchen and Easewell would delay their opening until April 17.

Those booked for the weekend can still enjoy their stay but any guests staying longer will be told their holiday will have to end on March 23.

A statement on its website said: “We have considered the latest guidance from HM Government, then having reviewed how we may able to continue to operate the facilities on park in ever changing circumstances to give you the holiday you expect, so we know this may be disappointing for many guests, but we have decided to temporarily cease welcoming guests to our parks.

“It is recommended to practice ‘social distancing’ including avoiding pubs, restaurants, clubs and theatres without telling them to close, and to avoid unnecessary public transport without suspending it.

“This has led to a somewhat confusing situation for everyone and the emphasis is on making a personal judgment so it means we’re not able to advise guests what they should do and we’re unable to pre-empt any future measures which may or may not be required.

“However, whilst we feel we are able to operate our facilities effectively this weekend using the staff availability resources we have, it has become increasingly apparent as each day passes that this is no longer sustainable.”