North Devon Council has today (Friday, April 3) reminded businesses that it has new powers to enforce the shutdown of any that have been ordered to close by the government while the country is undergoing lockdown.

The council said the guidance from the government is clear: all holiday accommodation including hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, holiday homes, campsites and caravan parks must cease to carry on that business during the emergency period.

Leader of the council, Councillor David Worden said: “The message is clear. North Devon is not open for tourism business.

“Not only is it incredibly irresponsible for people to make non-essential travel, we simply do not have the infrastructure to cope with an increased population. Local supermarkets are under strain and we certainly don’t want any extra pressure put on our local NHS.

“So any holiday accommodation owners that we know of who are encouraging people to come down here on holiday will be forced to shut down. If they refuse, we can prosecute. This may seem harsh but this is about keeping people safe and saving lives.”

Anyone who has concerns about any business being open that shouldn’t be, can report them via the NDC website or call customer services on 01271 327711.