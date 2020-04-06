The council’s Community Support Fund comes after communities in Torridge have mobilised to help the vulnerable across the district.

In recognition of the work being done, the district council has launched the scheme to help organisations and parish councils in their efforts.

The £95,000 is being made available immediately across all projects. £50,000 is for parish councils and is allocated based on population and geographical area.

The remaining money will be used for larger community projects, Torridge District Council intervention and through the county council’s support model.

Organisations can apply for funding directly to parish councils or through Devon County Council’s prompt action fund, with the latter offering £500 on a project by project basis.

Torridge District Council leader Councillor Ken James said: “We have taken the decision that the support of the vulnerable in this crisis is our top priority as a council.

“In many cases parish councils have been quick to step up to the challenge, ably assisted by the many volunteers and groups that have sprung up across the district.

“Distributing the funding for local groups through the parish councils will mean that the money is fairly distributed and groups can apply at a local level for financial support.”

Torridge has launched a dedicated page on its website with details of funding available, as well as contact details for parish councils and other sources of support.

The council is calling for groups and businesses providing support to come forward so it can coordinate support.

For more information, head to torridge.gov.uk/communitysupport