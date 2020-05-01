Dependant on demand, the mobile unit will be at the North Devon Leisure Centre car park in Seven Brethren through the weekend and on Monday from around 8.30am until 4pm.

The facility, which started operating from the car park on Thursday (April 30), is being managed by the Ministry of Defence, with as many of 12 military staff on site.

Testing is by appointment only, and people who are eligible are:

– All government-identified essential workers including NHS and social care workers with symptoms

– Anyone over 65 with symptoms

– Anyone with symptoms whose work cannot be done from home (for example, construction workers, shop workers, emergency plumbers and delivery drivers)

– Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus and lives with any of those identified above

– Social care workers and residents in care homes (with or without symptoms)

Those eligible can book in for a test through the Government portal.

The station is a drive-through facility, and those with appointments are asked to come by car and keep their windows up.

It is a self-testing centre, with no medical practitioners on site to carry out the test.