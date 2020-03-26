From Monday, March 30 the bus operator will be reducing its frequency in line with customer demand and changing travel patterns.

For most routes this means a Sunday timetable with additional early morning journeys to allow key workers to commute.

These special timetables will run Mondays to Saturdays with majority then operating a normal Sunday service.

Stagecoach is continuing to encourage passengers to use contactless payments where possible, for the safety and wellbeing of both customers and employees.

The bus operator is also encouraging passengers to adhere to social distancing advice recommending leaving a seat empty between one another.

Concessionary pass holders across the South West can now travel for free at all times, as local authorities temporarily lift time restrictions to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times.

Mike Watson, managing director, said: “It is our number one priority in these unprecedented times to continue to get our key workers where they need to be. We know many people need public transport for essential travel and we will continue to be there when they need us.

“We have taken into consideration the requirements of our communities when making changes to our services. I am extremely humbled by the professionalism I have seen from our team and want to personally thank them for their on-going dedication.”

To view Stagecoach South West’s special timetables, visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-west/covid-19-timetables .

To give feedback on the new timetables email Southwest.enquires@stagecoachbus.com For more information and FAQ’s, visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/coronavirus .