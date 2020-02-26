Kingsley School confirmed 'several' day pupils who had been travelling over the half-term break had chosen to self-isolate at home following advice from Public Health England.

The advice for travellers returning to the UK was introduced on Tuesday (February 25) as part of measures to stop the spread of the illness.

It said people returning from Iran, lockdown areas of northern Italy, special care zones in South Korea, and Hubei province in China since February 19 should call NHS 111, stay indoors and avoid contact with other people even if they do not have symptoms.

People returning from north of Pisa and Florence in Italy, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Burma (Myanmar) from the same date who develop symptoms should stay at home, avoid contact with other people and also call NHS 111.

Pupils and staff from Bideford College have recently returned from a half-term ski trip in northern Italy. The school contacted parents on Tuesday to say it had made trip participants aware of the latest health guidance, which includes staying at home if symptoms develop.

The message from principal Dr Claire Ankers said: "As you will be aware, a group of students from Bideford College have recently returned from a ski trip in northern Italy.

"The students on the college trip did not visit the 11 towns in northern Italy under containment measures. This area has been identified as category one where all recent visitors are required to take immediate action.

"However, the students have been in an identified category two area. As such, we have contacted all participants and made them aware of the latest health guidance.

"It is also essential that any other students who have travelled to northern Italy or any specified areas by Public Health England follow this guidance

"We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and take any action that is advised."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Wednesday that 7,132 people in the UK have so far been tested.

Of these, 13 have tested positive, of whom eight have been discharged from hospital.

He said the NHS is looking to extend home testing while a new public information campaign will be launched.