The Government has revised its Covid-19 case tracker to include cases from both Pillar One and Pillar Two testing, giving a true number of positive cases of Covid-19 in local authorities during the pandemic.

The new figures show there have been a total of 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus across North Devon and Torridge as of July 3 – an increase of 39.

Torridge remains the district with the lowest rate of infection in England. The inclusion of Pillar Two tests has revealed an extra 12 cases over time, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48 at a rate of 70.4 cases per 100,000 people.

North Devon has the fourth-lowest rate of infection. The expanded data takes the total number of confirmed cases up to 119, at a rate of 123.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The total number of cases previously stood at 92.

The number of cases in Devon has risen to 1,187, but the county has the second lowest rate of infection among upper tier local authorities.

Until July 2, the Government data only included data from Pillar One tests – by Public Health England and NHS labs for patients and NHS workers.

Pillar Two represents swab testing delivered by commercial partners.

Duplicate tests have been removed as of July 2, which means the total number of cases in the UK now stands at 284,276.