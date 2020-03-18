All events, film screenings, workshops and exhibitions at The Plough and its satellite venues of St Anne’s in Barnstaple and The George in South Molton will be cancelled or postponed.

The Plough is still running an urgent appeal for funding to stop a financial shortfall and in a statement it urged people to continue to show their support.

It said: “We will be in touch with all customers about refunds or re-scheduling. This will take time, so please bear with us.

“These are uniquely challenging times for us and for the entire arts sector and we recognise that things may be difficult for many of our customers, too. We will refund any customer with a pre-booked ticket for a cancelled event.

“If you choose to donate your refund back to us, we will be hugely grateful and we will share 50 per cent of your donation with the performer or artist.”

The box office is now closed to visitors but people can still call up to March 31 on 01805 624624. Lines may be busy, so please leave a message.

It said donations to the theatre’s future are more vital than ever and anyone that would like to make a donation can do so at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/power-the-plough .