A statement on Wednesday (October 7) from the college in Barnstaple said a ‘member of the college community’ had tested positive for Covid-19.

The college said it is monitoring the situation and working closely with Public Health England.

It added a ‘small number’ of students who had been in close contact with the individual were being contacted to be told to stay at home for 14 days.

The college remains open, and anyone who has not been contacted with advice to self-isolate should attend as normal.

The college said: “We have been made aware of a member of our college community who has tested positive for Covid-19 at our North Devon campus.

“The small number of students who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) are being contacted and will receive an email informing them that they must stay at home for 14 days.

“Other members of the household may continue normal activities provided the young person does not develop symptoms during the 14 day period.

“The college remains open, so if you have not received an email, you should continue to attend as normal.”

Petroc is the latest education setting to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week pupils from Atlantic Academy were told to self-isolate following a positive test.

Last month, Bideford College advised its entire year nine cohort to stay at home to avoid a potential spread of the virus into the school.