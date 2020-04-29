A total of six care homes in North Devon and three in Torridge have reported outbreaks since March 31 up until Monday (April 27).

The six homes in North Devon represent 18.8 per cent of homes in the district, while the three in Torridge represent 9.4 per cent.

In the South West, only Mid Devon (9.1 per cent), Forest of Dean (7.1 per cent) and Isles of Scilly (0 per cent) have a lower proportion of care homes affected by the virus than Torridge.

ONS figures released on Tuesday showed there were eight coronavirus-related deaths in North Devon and Torridge Care Homes up to April 17.

Nearly a third of all care homes in England have reported coronavirus outbreaks. Some 4,516 homes have reported outbreaks - around 29 per cent of the total care homes.