In the week that the first four Covid-19-related deaths were recorded at North Devon District Hospital, two deaths registered in North Devon care homes mentioned ‘novel coronavirus (Covid-19)’, as well as one in Torridge.

The ONS figures also show there were 12,516 deaths involving Covid-19 in England up to April 10 (and which were registered up to April 18), compared with 10,260 deaths in hospitals in England for the same period, reported by NHS England.

The ONS total is 22% higher than the total published by NHS England.

This is because the ONS figures include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.

The ONS said the numbers are based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions.

The NHS figures only include deaths in hospitals where a patient has been tested for Covid-19.