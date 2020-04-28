The figures, published by the ONS on Tuesday (April 28), include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.

It brings the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in North Devon and Torridge to 23, up to April 17.

The figures for April 11-17 show that five of the 17 deaths recorded in care homes across the two districts were linked to the virus.

Coronavirus was linked to 10 hospital deaths, as well as one which occurred at home.

The virus was linked to one in four of the 63 deaths recorded in North Devon and Torridge between April 11 and 17.

There were 22,351 provisional deaths registered in England and Wales over the seven days - 11,854 more than the five-year average. Of these, 8,758 mentioned ‘novel coronavirus’.

Up to April 17, a total of 3,096 care home deaths were registered in England and Wales, up from 1,043 the previous week.