Brend Hotels staff showing their support with a delivery to Northern Devon Foodbank in Barnstaple. Brend Hotels staff showing their support with a delivery to Northern Devon Foodbank in Barnstaple.

The charity said as more than 90 per cent of its donations came from the public, it was vital to keep this going as it relied on peoples’ generosity.

It has been able to keep its branches in Barnstaple, Bideford, Ilfracombe and South Molton open, after reviewing and updating processes, including creating pre-packed food parcels to minimise contact time.

Chairman Duncan Withall said: “We’ve had a huge response from local businesses over the last few weeks and a significant increase in food donations which we are extremely grateful for.”

he said there were too many to list, but businesses stepping up to help have included Atlantic Bay Fish & Chips, Blue Lotus Café, Brend Hotels, the Boat House, Star Cross Farm, Susie Bakery and The Williams Arms.

He added: “it’s fantastic to see that even in these difficult times public donations have continued.

“If as part of your lock-down preparations you bought a few extra long-life items that you no longer need, we would welcome your donations. Our most wanted items are: tea bags, dried milk, sugar, fruit juice (long life), cereals, soup, tinned tomatoes, pasta sauce.”

Donations can be left at your local supermarket, or your local foodbank branch - visit https://northerndevon.foodbank.org.uk/locations .