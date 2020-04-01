Green Lanes in Barnstaple and Affinity Devon in Bideford are closed except for access to a small number of shops selling essential goods and services.

Green Lanes has three shops that still able to operate under the Government’s ‘lockdown’, with Wilko, Nationwide and Grapetree offering essential goods and services.

From Wednesday (April 1), the only access to the shopping centre will be through its entrances on the High Street.

The centre has closed its toilets and car park.

Affinity Devon in Bideford. Picture: Sarah Howells

A statement from Green Lanes said: “All the team at Green Lanes thank you for your support and we’d echo the current advice regarding your own health and wellbeing and that of your family, friends and neighbours.

“Please stay safe and healthy and we look forward to resuming normal service as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

At Affinity Devon, Holland and Barrett is open from 10am until 4pm, and can be accessed via the centre’s food court entrance.

A statement from the centre said: “We would like to thank our retailers who are all working extremely hard in very challenging and unprecedented circumstances to ensure visitors are able to access goods and services.

“We would appreciate your support in respecting Government’s advice to adhere to social distancing.”