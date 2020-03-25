Residents are being asked to present their glass waste – including jars and bottles – in a separate container beside their usual recycling box.

The council asked people to supply their own suitable container and said it was not able to provide additional containers at this time.

The change is part of the council’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. It is designed to protect the waste and recycling crews and keep the service running smoothly for residents, as crews are reduced from three members to two in each vehicle.

Council chief executive Ken Miles said: “Waste and Recycling is a vital service provided by the council going to every single household across the North Devon district.

“We are doing our very best to keep our collections going as usual during the coronavirus outbreak, but we just can’t do it on our own.

“This is why we’re calling on our residents to help us out for a while and make a small change to their usual recycling routine.”

People are asked to limit their food waste as much as possible and not throw it away. Recipes for using up leftovers can be found on the Waste and Resources Action Programme website at https://lovefoodhatewaste.com.

The council has also reminded residents of recent advice issued about the disposal of waste if someone in the household has or is suspected of having coronavirus.

You should follow these simple steps:

Personal waste (such as used tissues) and disposable cleaning cloths can be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags. These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

The double bagged waste should be put aside for at least 72 hours before being placed in your usual external household waste bin.

Other household waste can be disposed of as normal. Please do continue to recycle.

Any changes to waste and recycling collections during the coronavirus outbreak will be published on the council website at https://www.northdevon.gov.uk/ .