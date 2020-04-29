The patient died on Tuesday (April 28) and is the 16th person to have died at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus.

It brings the total number of deaths in hospitals in Devon to 140. There were no further deaths recorded at Royal Devon and Exeter, Derriford or Torbay according to figures released by NHS England on Wednesday.

NHS England announced 445 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,740.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.