People with any coronavirus symptoms are being told NOT to go to A&E, GP surgeries of pharmacies.

Northern Devon Healthcare Trust said there were no cases as of today (Tuesday, March 17).

The trust also said it had equipment to test suspected cases in line with national guidance, but testing of people with mild symptoms and community testing ceased in line with national guidance on Friday (March 13).

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at the trust, said: “Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT), the NHS in Devon and Public Health England (PHE) are well prepared for outbreaks of new infectious diseases.

“Key members of staff from across NDHT are working alongside national colleagues to ensure the safety of all patients and NHS staff.

“We have carried out risk assessments and tested our well-rehearsed incident plans, which will help us to ensure that we continue to provide safe and high-quality care to our patients and service users.

“Specific guidance has been shared with staff to help safeguard them and others and testing of suspected cases is carried out in line with strict guidelines.

“I’d like to reassure our patients that their safety is our top priority, and they are encouraged to attend all appointments as usual.”

The trust has repeated Public Health England advice to:

Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport. Use a sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

For the latest advice on what to do, go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19 .