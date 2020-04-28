Phil Longshaw took this picture of workmen paying tribute to the NHS with a bit of nifty mowing on Capstone when it was halfway completed. Picture: Phil Longshaw Phil Longshaw took this picture of workmen paying tribute to the NHS with a bit of nifty mowing on Capstone when it was halfway completed. Picture: Phil Longshaw

The words ‘NHS Thank U’ inside a heart were created yesterday (Monday, April 27) and today by three members of Tivoli Services in honour of one of their workers who has coronavirus.

Area supervisor Dean Sims came up with the idea and the team of three has spent around 12 hours creating the 120 foot high by 100 foot wide tribute to the NHS.

Tivoli is the groundscare contractor for North Devon Council and council leader David Worden said: “We are working with Tivoli to maintain essential grounds maintenance areas during lock down, but are observing government guidelines on social distancing and keeping travel to a minimum.

“The NHS ‘Thank You’ on Capstone hill is a one off, but we feel it captures the feelings of our local community and is a fitting tribute to our NHS workers.”

The view of the NHS Capstone tribute from higher up in Ilfracombe. Picture: Phil Longshaw The view of the NHS Capstone tribute from higher up in Ilfracombe. Picture: Phil Longshaw

It is planned to maintain the grass cut message throughout the season, or as long as it is appropriate.