Staff at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with a donated 'NHS heroes' painting. Picture: RD&E Staff at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with a donated 'NHS heroes' painting. Picture: RD&E

Streets and houses are lined with rainbows and #ThankYouNHS banners and every Thursday at 8pm people come on to their doorsteps to clap, cheer and make a noise for the country’s key workers.

In a statement, Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust and Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust staff said they were ‘humbled’ by the support.

It said: “As we continue to make our way through these challenging times, we would like to say thank you too.

“Firstly, we’d like to thank our dedicated staff who are working hard to ensure we can continue to deliver high quality care.

“We also want to thank the local businesses, groups and individuals who have been offering us support.

“Several businesses have provided personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and we’ve been donated various items that have bought smiles to the faces of our patients and staff.”

And chief executive Suzanne Tracey added: “We want to shine a light on our brilliant, dedicated staff and the fantastic work they’re doing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Everyone – from our community and acute nurses, porters, administration and clerical support teams, doctors and housekeeping staff to name just a few – plays a crucial role in saving lives.

“We’d also like to thank the public for their continued support throughout this crisis, which has been shown to us in a number of ways.

“But the best way the public can thank our staff is to stay at home and follow government guidance on social distancing, which they’ve been doing really well at so far.”

