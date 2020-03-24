The huge queue to the Lloyds Pharmacy at Caen Street Medical Centre in Braunton, with customers spaced the required distance apart. The huge queue to the Lloyds Pharmacy at Caen Street Medical Centre in Braunton, with customers spaced the required distance apart.

Councillor Jasmine Chesters said the small pharmacy at Caen Medical Centre was only allowing two people inside at a time and the queue stretched back out through the car park, along South Street and beyond.

Mrs Chesters said: “The daughter of a man I know called him to say she had been in the queue for four hours and then they had closed the chemist for an hour for lunch.

“I have had people calling me to say it’s unacceptable and lots of people can’t stand for that length of time anyway.

“I know there are problems in the world at the moment but we have an elderly population in Braunton and we need to find an answer to this queuing problem.”

She said it had become much worse since the closure of the Lloyds in Caen Street, meaning one small pharmacy had to serve not only Braunton but also Knowle, Croyde, Georgeham, Saunton, Wrafton and Chivenor.

A Lloyds spokesperson said: “We’re extremely sorry to hear that patients have had to wait for their medicines.

“We are doing everything we can to keep up with demand whilst ensuring we protect the well-being of our pharmacy teams and patients.

“Our frontline colleagues are working harder than ever to ensure patients have the medicines they need. We kindly ask our customers and patients to bear with us during these extraordinary circumstances.

“Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”