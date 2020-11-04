The month-long lockdown will see all pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops close until December 2.

The restrictions are similar to those introduced at the start of the pandemic in March, however this time schools and universities will remain open.

MPs voted by 516 to 38 - a Government majority of 478 - for the new restrictions.

The Prime Minister sought to reassure MPs that the measures should enable shops and businesses to reopen in time for the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said: “While it pains me to call for such restrictions on lives, liberty and business, I have no doubt that these restrictions represent the best and safest path for our country, our people and our economy.

“So now is the time for us to put our differences aside, focus on the next four weeks, getting this virus back in its box, and I know once again our amazing country will respond to adversity by doing what is right - staying at home, protecting the NHS and saving lives.”

It comes as a further 19 cases of the virus were confirmed across North Devon and Torridge on Wednesday.

There have been 134 confirmed cases of the virus in the seven days up to October 30, according to the Government’s coronavirus tracker, with 98 in North Devon and 36 in Torridge.

Information on local clusters shows there have been 20 confirmed cases in Braunton between October 24 and 30, nine cases in Woolacombe, Georgeham and Croyde, four cases in Ilfracombe West and eight cases in Ilfracombe East.

There have been nine cases in Barnstaple South, six in Barnstaple Central, nine in Roundswell and Landkey, eight in Bratton Fleming, Goodleigh and Kings Heanton, and seven in Fremington and Instow.

South Molton has three cases, as has Bishop’s Nymtpon, Witheridge and Chulmleigh.

In Torridge, seven cases have been recorded in Bideford South and East, along with four in Bideford North. Seven cases have been recorded in Westward Ho! and Northam South.

There have been six cases in Hartland Coast, five in Holsworthy, Bradworthy and Welcombe, three in Great Torrington, and three in Shebbear, Cookworthy and Broadheath,