Rob Braddick evicted the bears from his teddy grabber machines at Ho!Barts arcade on Golf Links Road and filled them with the products in a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the hysteria gripping the nation as shopper sweep supermarket shelves clean. He said: "We took the teddy bears out and put hand sanitisers in one and toilet rolls in another, just for a bit of fun and to raise a smile." Supermarkets around the country have been hit by panic buying in recent days, with shelves cleared of toilet roll and sanitisers to the point that stores have had to put a limit on how many customers can buy. On a serious note, Mr Braddick said at a meeting this morning (Monday, March 9) staff had been instructed to wash their hands every half an hour, particularly important in the arcade where they are handling money. He added: "At the holiday park we have had an increase in bookings with people saying they are not going abroad this year and are staying in this country."