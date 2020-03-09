Hand sanitiser and loo rolls in the grabber machines at Ho!Barts arcade in Westward Ho! Picture: Rob Braddick Hand sanitiser and loo rolls in the grabber machines at Ho!Barts arcade in Westward Ho! Picture: Rob Braddick

Rob Braddick evicted the bears from his teddy grabber machines at Ho!Barts arcade on Golf Links Road and filled them with the products in a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the hysteria gripping the nation as shopper sweep supermarket shelves clean.

He said: "We took the teddy bears out and put hand sanitisers in one and toilet rolls in another, just for a bit of fun and to raise a smile."

Supermarkets around the country have been hit by panic buying in recent days, with shelves cleared of toilet roll and sanitisers to the point that stores have had to put a limit on how many customers can buy.

On a serious note, Mr Braddick said at a meeting this morning (Monday, March 9) staff had been instructed to wash their hands every half an hour, particularly important in the arcade where they are handling money.

Owner Rob Braddick with the refilled grabber machines at Ho!Barts arcade in Westward Ho! Picture: Rob Braddick Owner Rob Braddick with the refilled grabber machines at Ho!Barts arcade in Westward Ho! Picture: Rob Braddick

He added: "At the holiday park we have had an increase in bookings with people saying they are not going abroad this year and are staying in this country."