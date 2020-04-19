The numbers released yesterday (Saturday, April 18) showed in total three people who had tested positive for covid-19 had died on Thursday (April 16) and a further two on Friday (April 17).

Across the UK on Saturday there were 888 deaths with 5,526 confirmed new cases.

No covid-19 related deaths were recorded on Friday at the hospitals in Plymouth, Exeter and Torquay.

The figures from NHS England do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

The total number of virus-related deaths at hospitals in Devon is now 99.

In Devon 482 cases have been recorded, not including Plymouth (190) and Torbay (110.)

