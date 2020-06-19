The ONS data breaks down the number of Covid-19 related deaths by small geographical areas containing around 7,000 people – known as MSOAs – between March 1 and May 31.

North Devon and Torridge has 23 MSOAs, with 14 in North Devon and nine in Torridge.

The ONS figures show that of the 45 deaths across the two districts in those three months, 11 were registered in the Holsworthy, Bradworthy and Welcombe area.

There were six registered deaths in both the Barnstaple Pilton area and South Molton.

There were three deaths registered in Ilfracombe West; Bratton Fleming, Goodleigh and Kings Heanton; Bishop’s Nympton, Witheridge and Chulmleigh; Bideford South and East, and Shebbear, Cookworthy and Broadheath.

There have been no deaths registered in nine areas.

Check the statistics for your local area by using the map and searchable table.

Coronavirus was linked to 45 deaths across North Devon and Torridge between March 1 and May 31.

Of the deaths registered, 23 have occurred in hospital and 18 in care homes, with four deaths occurring in private homes.

There were 26 coronavirus-related deaths registered in North Devon and 19 in Torridge.

As of June 18, there have been 128 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the two districts.

In Torridge, the district has 36 confirmed cases at a rate of 52.8 cases per 100,000 people – the lowest rate of any lower tier local authority in England.

There have been 92 confirmed cases in North Devon, which has an infection rate of 95.7 cases per 100,000 people.