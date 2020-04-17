Figures released by NHS England on Friday (April 17) confirmed one patient died on Wednesday, April 15, and another died the following day.

It means seven people have now died at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus.

NHS England figures show that 91 people have now died in hospitals in Devon. Friday’s update saw four more deaths confirmed at Derriford Hospital and one at Royal Devon and Exeter.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England has announced 738 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,134.

Of the 738 new deaths announced on Friday:

- 138 occurred on April 16

- 320 occurred on April 15

- 109 occurred on April 14

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.