The patient died on Monday (May 4) according to figures released by NHS England on Wednesday (May 6).

It means 18 people have now died at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus.

The death was one of two confirmed in Devon in Wednedsday’s update, with the other at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

As of Wednesday, 154 people have died in hospitals in Devon after testing positive for the virus.

NHS England announced 331 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,049.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.