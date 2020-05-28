The patient died on Tuesday, May 26, according to figures released by NHS England on Thursday (May 28).

It means 21 people have now died at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus.

The death toll for hospitals in Devon now stands at 182, with a death at Torbay Hospital also confirmed on Thursday.

NHS England announced 185 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,235.

Of the 185 new deaths announced on Thursday:

- 29 occurred on May 27

- 73 occurred on May 26

- 19 occurred on May 25

The figures also show 54 of the new deaths took place between May 2 and May 24, and the remaining 10 deaths occurred in April with the earliest on April 10.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.