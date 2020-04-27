The patient died on Sunday (April 26), according to figures from NHS England released on Monday (April 27).

The patient is the 13th person to die at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus. It comes more than a week after the hospital’s last confirmed death on April 18.

In total, 134 people have died in hospitals in Devon after testing positive for Covid-19. Monday’s update from NHS England confirmed two people died at Derriford Hospital, as well as one at Royal Devon and Exeter and one at Torbay.

NHS England announced 329 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,749.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.