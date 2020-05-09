Coronavirus Community Lifelines - South Molton

Local Volunteer Networks

One South Molton is a new community organisation bringing residents and service providers together. It’s currently focused on dealing with coronavirus-related matters in and around the town. Visit www.onesouthmolton.org/

Anyone needing help and support in the town and the surrounding villages, or who can volunteer, should call South Molton Town Council’s Coronavirus Helpline on 01769 572501, from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 10am - 4pm. Or call the out of hours number on 07900 852841. Or email info@southmoltontowncouncil.co.uk.

Volunteers at the South Molton Coronavirus Community Group can help those who are in isolation, with dog walking, food shopping, collecting medication and other essentials. Visit the Facebook page - South Molton Coronavirus Community Group.

The Barnstaple Memory Café supports people living with dementia and their loved ones. During lockdown it is offering a twice-monthly friendly phone call to members. For details ring 07855 837077.

The South Molton branch of the Northern Devon Foodbank is open on Thursdays, between 10am and 12.30pm, at the YMCA Centre in Mill Street, South Molton. Families who are experiencing financial hardship and require emergency food relief should call 07422 651253. See https://northerndevon.foodbank.org.uk/locations/

Anyone needing shopping, prescription collection or general support should call South Molton’s Community Developer Officer on 01769 572501.

Takeaways/Restaurant Deliveries

The Courtyard Bistro on East Street sells a wonderful range of ‘specials’ each week, on a collection basis. Order firm favourites such as Thai green curry, beef lasagne or fish pie. Food is cooked on certain days only. Call 01769 574145.

The Welcome Fryer, serving fish and chips, is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 7pm. There is a delivery service to households in South Molton, North Molton and Bishops Nympton, at set times on certain days. Call to order and to find out about delivery slots. Call 01769 574440.

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

South Molton Methodist Church is running its worship services via Zoom. To join in, contact Rev Stuart Innalls for the link. Call 01769 572637 or visit www.southmoltonmethodistchurch.org.uk/

Although closed, St Mary Magdalene Church in South Molton has some worship resources on its website - visit https://mary-magdalene-church-s-molton.weebly.com/. Anyone with prayer requests can call the Rector on 01769 579492

The usual gatherings at South Molton Baptist Church have been suspended temporarily. There are Zoom services, Zoom Prayer Meetings and Zoom Midweek groups almost since the lockdown began. This week we are beginning Zoom Lighthouse (Sunday School) for Primary age children on Thursdays at 2pm and Zoom B’n’B for 11-16s on Saturdays. Call 07817 936405 or email andy@southmoltonbaptistchurch.co.uk to get the link to join the Zoom services or any of the Prayer Meetings or Midweek Groups. For the latest updates see http://southmoltonbaptistchurch.co.uk

Transport Links

First Bus are working to a reduced timetable to support those who need to travel during this time. For updated timetables and the latest information see www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information/local-travel-updates or ring 0345 646 0707.

Great Western Railway has reduced services across its network. A revised timetable will be in operation seven days a week until further notice. For more, see www.gwr.com/check

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Schools

Schools have now commenced their summer term and continue to operate on an online home-schooling basis.

On the South Molton Community College website there is a Class Charts link for students to access their schoolwork. For the latest school updates visit www.smcc.devon.sch.uk/

Click on the ‘Parents’ tab on South Molton Community Primary school’s website, and then the ‘Coronavirus Update’ tab to access its latest news. See

www.southmoltonprimary.devon.sch.uk

There are a collection of links and resources on South Molton United C of E Primary School’s website to help support the children’s learning and well-being at home. See www.smups.devon.sch.uk

Local Quotes

South Molton town clerk, Andrew Coates, said, “I am incredibly pleased with the way the town council and One South Molton have worked together to ensure that the vulnerable and elderly have had access to any kind of help during these turbulent times. Help has been in many guises, from collecting pensions to chatting on the phone to those who were feeling anxious.”

South Molton mayor, Paul Henderson, said: ‘Many of our local shops altered their business models immediately, introducing a home delivery service, meaning that those who couldn’t get out had access to a wide range of provisions with delivery straight to their door. I’m proud of the community spirit that has been shown by our market town and its residents who, despite lockdown, have proven that although the town is growing, it hasn’t lost its heart.”

Online Information

The South Molton Noticeboard Facebook page is filled with frequently updated community news, helping local residents to connect with people who need help. Visit Facebook and search for South Molton Noticeboard.

One South Molton website has a comprehensive list of all the support available in and around South Molton. Visit www.onesouthmolton.org/

Barnstaple Chamber of Commerce has a webpage updated with resources to help signpost the business community to the help and information available to local businesses. See www.barnstaplechamber.co.uk/page/covid-19/

Local Shops

Although it’s not possible to place an order online currently, the friendly team is taking orders over the phone for local deliveries in South Molton and the surrounding villages. Call 01769 572664. Visit https://thecheeselarder.co.uk/

John May Family Butcher on East Street remains open and will deliver to households within a 12-mile radius of South Molton. Delivery is free of charge. Call 01769 572368 or visit https://johnmaybutchers.co.uk/

Shapland and Searle Butchers is open, selling locally-sourced, reasonably priced meat. Call 01769 573411.

Simmons Fruit and Veg provides a free delivery service to households in South Molton. The shop is closed every afternoon between 1pm and 3pm in order to meet the high demand for home deliveries. To order a food box call 01769 572860.

Baker George in South Molton remains open. It has diversified so grocery orders can be taken and delivered to the doorstep. It is open seven days a week - order by lunchtime for next day delivery. Call or text Hannah on 07919 816437 01769 573133. See https://bakergeorgecatering.co.uk/

Griffins Yard in North Road offers an order and collect service. It sells seasonal organic fruit and vegetables, refillable items such as loose-leaf teas and herbs. Visit www.griffinsyard.co.uk or call 01769 572372.

Essential Numbers

NHS: 111

One South Molton: www.onesouthmolton.org/

South Molton Coronavirus Helpline: 01769 572501. Out of Hours: 07900 852841

South Molton Foodbank: 07422 651253.

South Molton’s Community Developer Officer: 01769 572501.

South Molton Medical Centre: 01769 573101 or www.southmoltonhealthcentre.co.uk

Barnstaple Memory Café: 07855 837077

North Devon Council helpline: 01271 388280

Encompass - North Devon: 01271 371499. Or www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

The Moorings @ Devon: 07850 927064 or devonbarnstaple.mhm@nhs.net

Age UK Devon: 0333 241 2350 or email infoandadvice@ageukdevon.co.uk

HMRC: 0300 4563565